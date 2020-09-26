Manchester United fans react to mixed performance vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester United fans were split over the result over Brighton & Hove Albion after what was a superbly dramatic match.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would’ve been hoping for an easy win over the Seagulls but it proved to be anything but that.

United were labelled as lucky after Brighton hit the post or crossbar five times and missed multiple big chances.

Solskjaer’s men certainly rode their luck at times but the 3-2 scoreline describes what kind of match it was itself.

The Red Devils will need to do better against more difficult opposition and it’s clear they’re struggling to get their fitness back.

#mufc have won but they cannot play much worse this season. — ً (@utdrobbo) September 26, 2020

2-3 Full Time! Wow, what a game. So lucky, no idea how we pulled that one off. This club really tests your patience. Shocking defensively. Phew. 🇾🇪 #mufc pic.twitter.com/tCuoUSS7Zk — Stretford Paddock (@StretfordPaddck) September 26, 2020

It's fair enough being angry about how badly we've played, would be strange if you weren't, but some of our "fans" on social media seem genuinely upset we haven't lost the game. If seeing your team win gives you no enjoyment, give up and find another hobby. — Sam (@SibsMUFC) September 26, 2020

We are shit make no mistake about it. But winning a game like that is always fun. Season will be long and hard. A win is a win. The players need all the confidence they can get. #mufc — Aditya Reds (@aditya_reds) September 26, 2020

That was embarrassing I can’t even lie! If you’re celebrating that you’re in for a long season! #MUFC — Rants (@rantsnbants) September 26, 2020

Manchester United were the ones to concede in this dramatic match after Bruno Fernandes gave away a penalty.

The Portuguese magician was the one to help level the tie by delivering a brilliant free-kick that forced the own goal for the equaliser.

Marcus Rashford‘s superb goal saw United take the lead but Brighton would score a late equaliser that left fans furious.

Solskjaer’s men pressed on for a winner and it seemed to be over when the referee blew his whistle but VAR reviewed footage to find a penalty should’ve been given which Bruno delightfully converted to seal the win.

Manchester United’s new star Donny van de Beek is the 13th Dutch national to play for the senior side. But how much do you know about the other 12? Take our quiz below to find out.