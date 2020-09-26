Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits to having a go at Marcus Rashford

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has surprisingly revealed he confronted Marcus Rashford at half-time during the clash with Brighton & Hove Albion.

The legendary Norwegian watched on as his side struggled to overcome the Seagulls, beating them 3-2 thanks to a goal at the death.

It was a remarkably dramatic match that involved penalties, VAR, offside goals and late equalisers and winners.

Rashford was amongst United’s goalscorers but Solskjaer still chose to yell at him for something that was entirely unrelated to finishing.

The Red Devils desperately needed a win after their embarrassing loss to Crystal Palace last week and although it wasn’t pretty, it was important they beat Brighton.

Solskjær: "He [Rashford] was getting better and better. I had a little bit of a go at him at half-time for a tackle he evaded, but I think his sharpness is getting better. He's more direct, his confidence is getting there." #mulive [mu] — utdreport (@utdreport) September 26, 2020

While Solskjaer might look harsh in this instance, it’s important he did what he did just purely from a psychological point.

Rashford suffered a major injury, perhaps for the first time in his career, last season and what tends to happen is that players struggle to recover.

Sometimes the reason for that is because the formerly injured player is afraid of putting themselves in high-risk situations because they don’t want to be injured again.

However, a player, at least mentally, is never truly over an injury until he’s ready to throw himself in such situations without fear so that they can return to their best form.

