Ole Gunnar Solskjaer responds to questions over centre-back investment

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seemed to hint he won’t be looking to buy a centre-back despite the fans’ desire to see someone brought in for that position.

Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof are the preferred partnership at the moment and many supporters feel it’s one that doesn’t work all too well.

There are those who feel the ball-playing Swede is the weaker of the pair while there are those who feel the United captain is overrated.

Either way, the majority of fans are in agreement that it’s a partnership that doesn’t work and so feel the need to see a fresh face come in, ideally RB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem as though the incredibly talented Frenchman is available and so the Red Devils may have to wait, which is what Solskjaer seems open to doing.

Solskjær on if central defence is an area he'll address this transfer window: "We've got many good defenders here. Eric [Bailly], I put him on to bolster the defence, follow the runs of Trossard and Maupay. For me, we've got enough good centre-backs at the moment." #mulive [mu] — utdreport (@utdreport) September 26, 2020

It’s clear Solskjaer is a fan of Eric Bailly and understands the board appear to be against the idea of signing a centre-back this window and so he has accepted his fate.

In such a situation it makes sense to try to keep the talented Ivorian as fit as possible and ease him into the starting XI.

There are moments when it feels as though Bailly is the best defender at the club but what needs to be proven is his fitness.

Manchester United’s new star Donny van de Beek is the 13th Dutch national to play for the senior side. But how much do you know about the other 12? Take our quiz below to find out.