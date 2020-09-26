Paul Pogba produces dreadful performance vs. Brighton

Paul Pogba put in a dreadful performance as Manchester United rode their luck to overcome Brighton 3-2 at the Amex Stadium this lunchtime.

David de Gea’s woodwork was hit five times and some poor finishing by Brighton kept United in a game that saw some horrible defending by both sides.

Pogba was substituted after 65 minutes, having produced nothing of note in the match. He had originally appeared to concede a penalty and receive a booking for the foul, but the decision was overturned by the VAR.

The statistics confirm that it was a poor outing for the Frenchman. He only managed to complete 24 of 34 passes, a disappointing 71% pass completion rate. Pogba completed only two of seven passes in the final third and was often the point at which the attck broke down, especially in the first half.

Overall, Pogba lost possession an incredible 14 times, including two occasions when he was pickpocketed.

He also won less than half of his duels – seven out of 16, and only won one aerial duel of the three he attempted.

The 27-year-old also committed four fouls in what was his second poor performance of the season.

It is a situation that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to address quickly, whether that means giving others a chance ahead of Pogba – new signing Donny van de Beek would be a like-for-like replacement – or changing the formation to allow the Frenchman to play further up the pitch, where he is usually more comfortable.

Pogba in 65 minutes: 44 touches 31 passes received 24/34 passes completed (71%) — 14/16 middle third — 8/11 defensive third — 2/7 attacking third 14 possessions lost — 2 times dispossessed 7/16 duels won — 6/13 ground — 1/3 aerial 5 recoveries 4 times fouled 4 fouls Inadequate. — UtdArena (@utdarena) September 26, 2020

Manchester United’s new star Donny van de Beek is the 13th Dutch national to play for the senior side. But how much do you know about the other 12? Take our quiz below to find out.