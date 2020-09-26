Player ratings: Brighton 2-3 Manchester United – Lucky United get off the mark

Here are our player ratings for United’s Premier League match against Brighton.

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David de Gea 4 – No howlers, but beaten seven times if you include the woodwork, and lucky that his goal was charmed today.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 4 – Looked lacking in confidence and horribly lacking in positional discipline. United were exposed on his flank time and again.

Victor Lindelof 5 – No glaring mistakes this time out and worked hard, but a less than convincing performance nonetheless. Where was he for Brighton’s second?

Harry Maguire 7 – Got the goal that kept his team in the game and won the header leading to the pen, but still looks way too slow in defence. Where was he for Brighton’s second?

Luke Shaw 4 – A lot of sloppy passing from Shaw. Really making that Alex Telles transfer look urgent.

Nemanja Matic 6 – A niggly, frustrating performance.

Paul Pogba 4 – Very poor from Pogba. Really needs to find some form soon.

Bruno Fernandes 8 – Conceded a needless penalty and offered little going forward in the first half, but his sublime passing in the second helped to turn the game and had to win it with a penalty, didn’t he?

Mason Greenwood 7 – United’s best player in the first half. Looked fast, strong and hungry. Quieter in the second.

Marcus Rashford 8 – With more awareness of being offside, Dr Marcus could have had two goals and an assist, but one will do.

Anthony Martial 6 – Some lovely skill leading up to the disallowed goal in the first half, but was frustrated and frustrating in the second. Always seems a couple of seconds to slow on the counter-attack.

Substitutes

Fred 7 – Did well enough – he might not have Pogba’s talent but he offered more overall.

Eric Bailly 6 – Was the only one trying to defend for Brighton’s second.

Donny van de Beek 7 – A good, if fleeting contribution.