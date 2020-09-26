The Manchester United statistics that show the need to improve

Manchester United were certainly lucky to overcome a good Brighton & Hove Albion side and the stats suggest they were perhaps luckier than many anticipated.

Although he was the hero in the end, Bruno Fernandes had a remarkably inconsistent match having played a role in four of the five goals scored.

United beat the home side 3-2 with the Portuguese midfielder netting the all-important winner in the last moment of the match.

Bruno conceded a penalty for Brighton’s first and lost his man for their second but he was the one who helped his team score their first and got the third himself.

Overall though the Red Devils were poor and benefitted from some remarkably poor finishing from the Seagulls as the stats below shows.

FT: Brighton 2-3 Man Utd 2 | Goals | 3 2.59 | xGoals | 1.70 18 | Shots | 7 5 | Shots on Target | 3 5 | Big Chances | 2 53.6% | Possession | 46.4% 84.6% | Pass Accuracy | 83.3% We were dominated. — UtdArena (@utdarena) September 26, 2020

Scoreline Probabilities based on Expected Goals: Expected Goals: 2.59 – 1.70 Scoreline Probabilities 15.32%: BHA 2 – 2 MUN 14.42%: BHA 3 – 2 MUN 10.19%: BHA 2 – 1 MUN 9.60%: BHA 3 – 1 MUN 8.11%: BHA 1 – 2 MUN … … … 3.27%: BHA 2 – 3 MUN We knew this anyway to be fair. — UtdArena (@utdarena) September 26, 2020

The expected goals stat isn’t even skewed given how both sides had penalties so it’s clear Brighton outplayed Manchester United.

They shot more, got more on target, created more than double the big chances, kept the ball and found each other better than Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

It is certainly a concern but it’s just more evidence of how far behind United are in terms of their fitness and how they were outworked so it’s crucial it’s a problem addressed as soon as possible.

