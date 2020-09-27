Fans start to turn on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United

Manchester United fans are starting to turn on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer despite the Red Devils’ last-minute victory against Brighton yesterday.

United won the match at the Amex stadium 3-2, but Solskjaer himself admitted to BT Sport that ‘maybe one point was what we deserved. I don’t think we deserved more.’

The side’s upturn in form since the arrival of Bruno Fernandes in January has taken considerable pressure of the Norwegian, who before looked in danger of being replaced by the unemployed Mauricio Pochettino after an extended period of patchy form.

Qualification for the Champions League with a threadbare squad added further stability to Solskjaer’s position, with fans sparing their frustrations for the board and owners of the club for failing to support him sufficiently in the transfer market.

But after the opening day defeat at home to Crystal Palace, 72 minutes of lacklustre football against Luton Town on Tuesday and yesterday’s Houdini-esque escapology, many members of the fanbase are starting to turn the spotlight back on the manager.

‘Man United need to replace Solskjaer with a proper manager more than they need to sign a new CB or Jadon Sancho,’ said one disillusioned fan.

Man U need to replace Solskjaer with a proper manager more than they need to sign a new CB or Jadon Sancho 🍵 — E L ~ C I A B L Ø (@Calum_oOoO) September 26, 2020

‘Why is Ole still the manager of @ManUtd when Poch is free out there? Get Poch ASAP before it’s too late. Sack that fraud,’ said another.

Why is Ole still the manager of @ManUtd when Poch is free out there? Get Poch ASAP before it's too late. Sack that fraud#OleOut#PochIn — Mjonana (@BaasJohn3) September 26, 2020

‘Ole is comfortably the worst manager in the league. #OleOut,’ was a typical comment.

Ole is comfortably the worst manager in the league. #Oleout — MCGoalie🇨🇦 (@MCM1333) September 26, 2020

The majority of the criticism Solskjaer is receiving is based on what fans see as tactical naivety and poor team selection.

‘Tactically United is not there. I don’t understand how we perform so poorly against teams that struggle for relegation and we are screaming for more signings. A midfield of Matic, Pogba and Bruno is world class and should be able to outperform this kind of team,’ one fan commented.

#OleOut. Tactically United is not there. I don't understand how we perform so poorly against teams that struggle for relegation and we are screaming for more signings. A midfield of Matic, Pogba and Bruno is world class and should be able to outperform this kind of teams. — Charles Raphael (@Charlesraphael3) September 26, 2020

‘It’s just very poor management. Pogba was awful in both his appearances and shouldn’t have started. Just like Lindelof should never have started. Or we should have changed shape way earlier than the 80th minute as Brighton were killing us on the right. Solskjaer has to go – #OleOut,’ said another.

It's just very poor management. Pogba was awful in both his appearances and shouldn't have started. Just like lindelof should never have started. Or we should have changed shape way earlier than the 80th minute as Brighton were killing us on the right. Solskjaer has to go #oleout — Carryunwind (@carryunwind) September 26, 2020

‘I’m happy that we won but unhappy with our manager, who persists with a donkey of a CB and who did nothing to plug a clear tactical problem that was being exploited for the entire match. Solskjaer must go – #oleout,’ another fan commented.

I'm happy that we won but unhappy with our manager who persists with a donkey of a CB and who did nothing to plug a clear tactical problem that was being exploited for the entire match. Solskjaer must go #oleout — Carryunwind (@carryunwind) September 26, 2020

‘A fully fit @ericbailly24 is our best CB, I have always been pro Solskjaer but after today’s selection I’m losing faith and maybe this position is too big for him. @paulpogba not at his best yet @Donny_beek6 who was even motm last game can’t start,’ another agreed.

A fully fit @ericbailly24 is our best CB, i have always been pro solskjaer but after today's selection I'm losing faith and maybe this position is too big for him. @paulpogba not at his best yet @Donny_beek6 who was even motm last game can't start. @ManUtd — Ismael Sedrick (@PhillipSedrick) September 26, 2020

It does seem a little harsh to be levelling criticism at a manager who has so far been badly let down by the board’s lack of transfer activity this summer, by a team of poor fitness coaches who have clearly failed to prepare the side adequately for the new season and by inexplicably dreadful individual performances from key players who are capable of far better.

On the other hand, a lack of tactical adaptability, an inability to respond when a game plan is not working and a stubborn refusal to drop players who are underperforming have become central pillars of the Norwegian’s management of the club and will undoubtedly continue to hold United back unless they are resolved.

Manchester United’s new star Donny van de Beek is the 13th Dutch national to play for the senior side. But how much do you know about the other 12? Take our quiz below to find out.