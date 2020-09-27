Jose Mourinho rattled by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s comments
Jose Mourinho rattled by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s comments

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might’ve had a greater effect on Jose Mourinho than he anticipated or even wanted for that manner.

The legendary Norwegian made a passing, light-hearted comment after his side’s dramatic and narrow win over Brighton & Hove Albion.

United managed to overcome the home side 3-2 at the death thanks to a penalty that was given after the final whistle due to a VAR call.

Solskjaer had jokingly said everyone should be grateful Mourinho wasn’t there to measure the goalposts or his side wouldn’t have won.

It came after the Portuguese tactician complained that Shkendija’s goalposts were too short, which in turn turned out to be true and had to be adjusted before Tottenham’s eventual 3-1 win.

Mourinho was clearly still thinking of Solskjaer’s comments and used them as a way to simultaneously attack him while deflecting from his side’s own poor performance vs Newcastle.

It comes as Manchester United will soon face Tottenham so it’s clear both managers are prepping their sides early.

Solskjaer has gotten the better of Mourinho in the past and fans will be hoping he can do so once more, particularly after the Portuguese’s latest comments in the ongoing war of words between the two.

