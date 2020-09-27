Lazio in negotiations with Man United for Andreas Pereira

Andreas Pereira could be on his way out of Manchester United and heading for Rome, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The transfer guru says that Lazio are interested in signing the 24-year-old, but that negotiations are at an early stage and the player is presently just being considered as an option by the Italians.

Lazio have opened talks with Manchester United to sign Andreas Pereira. He’s considered as an ‘option’, negotiations with #MUFC have just started. 🔴 @SkySport #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 27, 2020

Pereira has struggled to maintain his place in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United squad since lockdown, having featured heavily before the arrival of Bruno Fernandes in January.

In all, the Brazilian played 40 games for United last season, managing just two goals and four assists.

He has not featured in any of Solskjaer’s matchday squads so far this season, suggesting that he could be on his way out of the club.

With just over a week left of the transfer window, any negotiations would need to be swift. Pereira’s market value according to Transfermarkt is just £14.7 million, but United are likely to demand more for a player who has been at the club since the age of 16, when he signed from PSV Eindhoven.

It is important for the Reds to close some outgoing business this week and trim the size of their 30-man squad. Chris Smalling is also expected to be heading for the Eternal City to join Roma, if a fee can finally be agreed.

Marcos Rojo, Phil Jones and Sergio Romero are also believed to be on the transfer list, with Diogo Dalot and Jesse Lingard also linked with moves away from the club in order to secure first team football.

