Manchester United’s bid for FC Porto’s Alex Telles rejected

Manchester United have reportedly had a bid for FC Porto’s Alex Telles turned down as they appear no closer to signing him.

The Brazilian defender quickly became Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s preferred target for the summer after Sergio Reguillon moved to Tottenham Hotspur instead.

Real Madrid insisted on having a buy-back clause in the deal and the London club accepted their terms, unlike United.

It was clearly a sticking point for Solskjaer and time will tell whether Spurs were right to accept such a transfer or not.

Nonetheless, Telles seems to be another player who may escape his clutches unless the Red Devils act fast.

#mufc have only made one offer to FC Porto for Alex Telles which was refused (€15m). Porto are expecting a new offer #mulive [@_GoncaloLopes] — utdreport (@utdreport) September 27, 2020

It’s understood Porto’s number is closer to €20-25m so it makes sense they wouldn’t accept Manchester United’s bid.

It appears they’re banking on Solskjaer’s desperateness to sign Telles and will wait until they up their price.

The end of the summer transfer window is around the corner and it’s gearing up to be a nervy one for United fans.

Solskjaer’s desire to have his business concluded early didn’t happen and he may now find himself without many deals done at all.

It would be a surprise to see Porto cave to the Red Devils’ demands as they would probably prefer to hold onto Telles and lose him for free than to sell him for cheap.

