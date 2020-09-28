Andreas Pereira heading for medical as loan deal with Lazio agreed

Manchester United star Andreas Pereira is on his way to Rome to undergo a medical ahead of a loan move to Serie A side Lazio.

Pereira will complete a season-long loan with a €27 million (£24.5m) option to buy which would include a 5-year contract worth €2 million per annum, equivalent to £35,000 per week – a slight improvement in his current £30,000 per week deal at Old Trafford.

‘Pereira is done’, Corriere Dello Sport claims.

‘He is expected in Rome in the next few hours, will carry out medical examinations and will be registered with the club.

‘He is the multi-role player chosen by director Tare to guarantee Inzaghi a mezzala and a second striker.’

(In Italian football, the term mezzala (‘half-winger’) is used to describe the position of the one or two central midfielders who flank a holding midfielder and/or playmaker.)

The outlet also claims that ‘Pereira has been on Lazio’s radar for two years, he was considered after the departure of Felipe Anderson (before the arrival of Correa) and also last year when Milinkovic left.

‘The long courtship took place last weekend. Pereira will arrive on loan with the right of redemption.

‘Manchester United, in the event of a redemption by Lazio at the end of the year, would assume 10% of the proceeds of a future resale.’

It would appear to be a good move for Pereira, whose undoubted talent saw him perform well on loan at Valencia and Granada in Spain but which is perhaps not suited to the fast-paced, physical demands of the Premier League.

It is also a good move for United, although undoubtedly they would have preferred to sell the Brazilian to raise funds for some last-minute shopping in the final week of the transfer window.

Manchester United’s new star Donny van de Beek is the 13th Dutch national to play for the senior side. But how much do you know about the other 12? Take our quiz below to find out.