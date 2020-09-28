Fabrizio Romano confirms Andreas Pereira’s Lazio loan deal

Manchester United have reached a full agreement to loan Andreas Pereira to Serie A side Lazio.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano tweeted his famous ‘Here we go!’ catchphrase late this evening to confirm the deal.

The details are as we revealed here earlier today – a season-long loan with option to buy at €27 million (£24.53m).

Pereira’s salary for this season will be shared between the two clubs but an earlier report claimed that if the option to buy is taken up, Pereira will sign a five-year deal worth around £35,000 per week.

The Brazilian will now fly to Rome for a medical during the week ahead of final confirmation of the deal.

Earlier today, Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport claimed that ‘Pereira has been on Lazio’s radar for two years, he was considered after the departure of Felipe Anderson (before the arrival of Correa) and also last year when Milinkovic left.’

They also claimed that the purchase option would include a 10% sell-on clause in favour of the Red Devils.

It is an excellent move all round. Pereira performed very well on loan at Valencia and Granada in Spain but has struggled to adapt to the fast-paced, physical demands of the Premier League. The more technical nature of Serie A should suit him well.

