Manchester United plan new centre-back strategy for the season

Manchester United fans may have to accept a scenario in which the club does not purchase a centre-back according to the latest reports.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was said to be on the lookout for an opportunity to sign someone for the position but it seems no such obvious opportunity has come up.

Supporters don’t feel the position is a priority but are still keen to see a fresh partner for Harry Maguire nonetheless, with RB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano seen as the ideal signing.

Unfortunately, it seems the remarkable Frenchman is unavailable this summer and so United are looking to accept their fate.

Solskjaer’s main transfer target was Jadon Sancho and at the time of writing that hasn’t happened yet either and looks less likely to by the day.

According to Forbes, the unlikelihood of a centre-back arriving this summer has led the Red Devils to reconsider their options and are now looking at potentially handing Eric Bailly more minutes while pushing through Axel Tuanzebe and Teden Mengi instead.

The aggressive Ivorian is a fan-favourite and if he’s able to prove his fitness then there’s no reason why this theoretical scenario can’t work.

However, it’s a situation that can quickly unravel should both Bailly and Tuanzebe suffer injuries, just as they did last season.

