Manchester United prepare to test Borussia Dortmund’s resolve

Manchester United are reportedly gearing up for a dramatic end to their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho.

The German giants set an August 10th deadline for the talented Englishman but it seems Ole Gunnar Solskjaer isn’t willing to give up.

United’s priority transfer target has always been Sancho but the longer the transfer saga goes on, the less likely a deal seems possible.

Nonetheless, the media circus continues as some sections feel a transfer for the former Manchester City man isn’t completely ruled out just yet.

Sancho would certainly be a remarkable steal but given the type of money involved in such a deal, the last time there is to make it happen, the more difficult it gets.

Borussia Dortmund’s resolve for Jadon Sancho is finally going to be tested this week #mulive [@howardnurse] — utdreport (@utdreport) September 27, 2020

Just a week remains until the summer transfer window ends so if there was ever a time to bid for Sancho it would be now.

A lot hangs in the balance for Manchester United as the pressure continues to grow due to fans’ frustrations over the lack of action.

Only Donny van de Beek has been signed so far despite the obvious need for fresh faces in what was meant to be a crucial window and season given the current circumstances.

