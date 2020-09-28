Manchester United reluctant to pay up for Alex Telles

Manchester United are reportedly struggling to see eye to eye with FC Porto over a transfer fee for Alex Telles as negotiations trudge on.

The superb Brazilian is believed to be up for the transfer but a lack of progress has seen fans lose hope over the deal.

Fans recognise what Telles can bring to United and are keen to see his attacking prowess at Old Trafford.

However, until both the clubs can agree on a fee then it’s likely the deal will fall through in a similar way to Sergio Reguilon.

It’s believed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a third left-back in mind should such a scenario occur but supporters will not be pleased with missing out on yet another player.

According to Forbes, the Red Devils are trying to haggle with Porto because they’re not happy to spend £18m on a player whose contract is running out next summer, instead trying to bring him in for around £12m.

The mighty Manchester United negotiating over £6m seems quite silly and is one of the main reasons why fans are incredibly frustrated with the club this summer.

There doesn’t seem to be any end in sight with negotiations or player transfers and time is running out to complete any deals.

