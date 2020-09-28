Rafael da Silva speaks out about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Man United

Former Manchester United defender Rafael da Silva says Manchester United fans must be patient despite a poor start to the season.

Rafael, who joined Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir from Olympic Lyonnaise this summer, spent eight years at Old Trafford and played under Sir Alex Ferguson, David Moyes, caretaker manager Ryan Giggs and Louis Van Gaal.

And in an interview with The Athletic, the outspoken Brazilian claimed that things under current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer are progressing well, despite the lack of signings.

‘Now it is better than before,’ the 30-year-old said.

‘But there are still some games where you watch and think, ‘F–king hell — what’s happened?’

‘Even the first game of the season, you sit and say, “F–king hell.”

‘But it is the first game. If Ferguson, after everything he won, lost the first game of a season, people would talk but not in the same way.’

Rafael believes that fans need to be patient.

‘Now it is all, “Everything is shit, we need to change the coach.” It is all a bit harsh. It is the first game — relax.

‘Of course we need to get better. People don’t care if the players only had one pre-season game to prepare. They just say, ‘Ole Out, f—king hell, why don’t you buy players?’

‘Of course we need some players but last season, we finished winning nearly every game. The team was growing together.

‘Now, you listen to people and it is as though if we don’t buy players, we will lose every game.’

Da Silva then went on to explain why he has faith in Solskjaer.

‘I want United to be back winning again. I like Ole and the way he works. I am not saying he is the best manager in the world but he is doing his job in a way it used to be done before.

‘People need to know that Ole … wants to buy players but in the right way. He does not want to buy just for buying’s sake, like we did for five or six years.’

Manchester United’s new star Donny van de Beek is the 13th Dutch national to play for the senior side. But how much do you know about the other 12? Take our quiz below to find out.