Simone Inghazi: Andreas Pereira would be perfect for us
Simone Inghazi: Andreas Pereira would be perfect for us

Manchester United fans may finally have their wishes come true in reference to Andreas Pereira potentially leaving.

The Brazilian midfielder has been on the end of some heavy criticism from supporters as he failed to impress last season.

Pereira has played a rather bit player role so far in his career at Old Trafford and only got a run in the starting XI last campaign due to the injuries suffered by more important players.

United have since signed Bruno Fernandes and haven’t looked back since, with the academy player hardly having a look in since.

It’s quickly become clear Pereira has no role to play in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s vision and so a departure makes sense for all parties.

Lazio have made their intentions to sign Pereira public now so it shouldn’t be long before he’s moved on.

Earlier today The Peoples Person covered how the versatile player is set for a loan move with an option to buy.

In an ideal world, Pereira would be moved on permanently or Lazio would be forced into buying him after the loan spell but given the current economical climate, it’s not a surprise this was all that could be conjured up.

