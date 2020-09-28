Simone Inghazi: Andreas Pereira would be perfect for us

Manchester United fans may finally have their wishes come true in reference to Andreas Pereira potentially leaving.

The Brazilian midfielder has been on the end of some heavy criticism from supporters as he failed to impress last season.

Pereira has played a rather bit player role so far in his career at Old Trafford and only got a run in the starting XI last campaign due to the injuries suffered by more important players.

United have since signed Bruno Fernandes and haven’t looked back since, with the academy player hardly having a look in since.

It’s quickly become clear Pereira has no role to play in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s vision and so a departure makes sense for all parties.

Simone Inzaghi (Lazio manager) on Andreas Pereira: "I know him, he is a quality player who can give us a big helping hand. I don’t want to talk too much about players who haven’t signed yet — we’ll see if he arrives or not." #mulive [tmw] — utdreport (@utdreport) September 28, 2020

Lazio sport director Igli Tare: “We expect Andreas Pereira deal to be completed on next 2/3 days with Man United”. Lazio manager Inzaghi: “I like Pereira so much, he’d be perfect for us”. Last details still to be completed about his salary with #MUFC. The agreement is close. 🔴 https://t.co/pvNKZZOXQF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 28, 2020

Lazio have made their intentions to sign Pereira public now so it shouldn’t be long before he’s moved on.

Earlier today The Peoples Person covered how the versatile player is set for a loan move with an option to buy.

In an ideal world, Pereira would be moved on permanently or Lazio would be forced into buying him after the loan spell but given the current economical climate, it’s not a surprise this was all that could be conjured up.

Manchester United’s new star Donny van de Beek is the 13th Dutch national to play for the senior side. But how much do you know about the other 12? Take our quiz below to find out.