AC Milan make loan offer for Man United’s Diogo Dalot
AC Milan have made a loan offer for Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

The Italian transfer expert, once considered the world’s most reliable source until Fabrizio Romano took his crown, says that the loan deal includes an option to buy, but that United would prefer a sale rather than a loan.

‘The Rossoneri’s proposal is a loan with the right of redemption, although the English club would like to sell the Portuguese class of ’99 outright only.

‘Milan will therefore consider whether to make a new offer to get closer to complying with the Red Devils’ requests.’

Romano also confirmed the report, adding that no agreement had been reached as yet.

The sale of Dalot is a curious one at Manchester United. The classy young talent, dubbed by José Mourinho as ‘in his age group, the best defender in Europe’ when he signed from Porto in 2018, has hardy featured under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer amid rumours that the Norwegian does not think he is aggressive enough.

The Athletic recently reported that ‘United are ideally looking for a sale, recouping as much of the initial purchase price as possible,’ but that ‘depending on how the situation develops, United may agree a loan, so long as there is a fee.’ This suggests that a deal could be struck with Milan even if the Italian side cannot raise funds for a purchase.

The flights from Manchester to Italy could be busy this week as Dalot is not the only United star to be linked with a move to Serie A.

As reported here yesterday, Andreas Pereira has agreed a loan deal with Lazio and is expected to fly out before the end of the week to complete the deal.

Romano also reported late last night that AS Roma have ‘repoened talks’ with United in order to launch a final assault on their long-term target Chris Smalling in what has been one of the most painfully protracted transfer sagas in recent memory.

And there is still an outside chance that Lazio will make a move for Argentinian defender Marcos Rojo, a player they have been considering for some time, although there is believed to be nothing concrete at this stage.

The four players would join Romelu Lukaku, Ashley Young and Alexis Sanchez, who all joined Inter Milan over the last 14 months, and Matteo Darmian, who joined Parma, in what is fast becoming a mass exodus of Manchester United players to Serie A.

