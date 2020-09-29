Alex Telles: Why FC Porto will never accept Man United’s low-ball offer

Manchester United will not bully FC Porto into accepting a low-ball offer for full-back Alex Telles, according to Correio de Manha.

The gifted 27-year-old has only 10 months left on his contract at Porto, who are keen to cash in on him now rather than allow him to walk away in June for nothing.

Earlier this year, despite his €40 million (£36m) buyout clause, a deal was reached with PSG to sign the Brazilian for €30 million (£27m) this summer. However, the financial impact of the COVID pandemic forced the French side to reassess their options and they renewed Layvin Kurzawa’s contract instead.

Porto, keen to sell quickly so that they can replace their star defender, therefore slapped a bargain €20 million (£18m), take-it-or-leave-it price tag on him and offered him to a number of clubs, including United.

However, United’s negotiators Ed Woodward and Matt Judge have judged that Porto are desperate enough to settle for even less and have reportedly offered just €13 million (£12m) for the left-back.

But the Portuguese outlet believes that there is no way that Porto will accept such an offer – or anything less than their €20 million bottom line, as they would be better off keeping the player for another season.

‘Alex Telles still has one foot out of FC Porto’s door, but the transfer to Man United is shakier, with the two sides “entrenched” in their positions,’ according to Correio.

‘Porto [will] not go lower than €20 million for Alex Telles, since up to 25% of the proceeds will go into other hands, including businessmen and Galatasaray, who are entitled to 10% of the sale.

‘Despite running the risk of losing the player at zero cost, FC Porto understand that it would not pay to receive only €15 million for Alex Telles. Not only because it would be necessary to hire another reinforcement, but also because the loss of the full-back will make the team less competitive in the Champions League (qualification to the ’round of 16′ is worth €9.5m).’

Another flaw in Woodward and Judge’s logic, that United could simply wait until January and sign Telles on a pre-contract to join them for free next season, is that there would be a raft of other clubs competing with them to do the very same, including PSG and Juventus.

There have also been reports in Portugal that Telles has an agreement in place to join a Spanish club, probably Atletico Madrid, in June once his Porto contract expires.

For all these reasons, it would seem that clever old Dumb and Dumber are wasting their time, and everyone else’s, with their low-ball offer and should either put up or shut up quickly and draw an end to their latest painful transfer saga.

