Brighton vs. Man United: Predicted XI – strong side with four changes

Manchester United will face Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium for the second time in four days tomorrow as they aim to overcome the Seagulls in the Carabao Cup fourth round.

According to the club’s official website, ‘Ole suggested he will make “some changes” for this latest encounter,’ one of which is almost certainly going to be Dean Henderson in goal.

It has been widely reported that Henderson has been promised chances to win the number 1 jersey from David de Gea at Old Trafford and will almost certainly be given the gloves in games such as this.

Another almost certain starter will be Eric Bailly, who Solskjaer implied last week is his preferred partner for Harry Maguire if he can sustain a run without injury. Tomorrow’s match will therefore be another chance to prove his fitness.

Elsewhere there may not be as many changes as is customary in Carabao Cup ties. Whilst the competition is not a priority, Solskjaer needs to build momentum and confidence in his side and will be desperate to win the game. For that reason, it seems unlikely that we’ll see the likes of Dan James, Odion Ighalo and Juan Mata in the starting line-up.

It must also be time for Donny van de Beek to start his second game for the Reds, the question being who will make way. Paul Pogba has been poor in his first two games this season, so he is the logical choice. However, if the manager thinks he needs more games to find his sharpness, Bruno Fernandes could make way instead.

Nemanja Matic could be rested and replaced by Scott McTominay as the holding midfielder but otherwise, we expect a strong side – the only other question being whether Solskjaer will continue the cotton wool treatment with Mason Greenwood and give Jesse Lingard a run down the right, who he seems to think is a stronger option than James or Mata. Given the importance of a win, we think he’s perhaps more likely to stick with Greenwood.

With all that in mind, here is our predicted side to face Brighton:

