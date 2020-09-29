Man United have Jadon Sancho bid rejected, but close to deal for Ousmane Dembele

There is huge reported movement on Manchester United’s search for a right winger this evening, with reports claiming that the club have bid on Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho and are close to agreeing a deal with an alternative.

Sky are reporting that United finally placed a bid worth £91.3 million for Sancho, which was made up of an initial fee of £73m plus up to £18 million more in add-ons, which fell short of Dortmund’s £108m valuation.

The bid was rejected out of hand by the Bundesliga side.

It is unknown at this stage whether United will return with an improved bid, but it seems unlikely, as reports flooding out of Spain say that the club is close to a £68 million deal for Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele.

Spanish outlet AS broke the story, claiming that ‘Barcelona’s French winger is very close to closing his transfer to Manchester United so that Barça have the financial muscle to complete the Memphis Depay operation.

‘According to the information received, Barça would accept an offer between 50 or 60 million euros for the French winger.

‘United already made an offer for Dembélé a season ago, but the Frenchman’s injuries paralyzed the operation.’

Mundo Deportivo reporter Francesc Aguilar then confirmed AS’s story, tweeting that:

‘The sale of Ousmane Dembélé to Manchester United that AS reports has been confirmed to me by the player’s entourage.

‘The operation would close at around 75 million euros, although it is necessary to finish specifying how much is cash and how much is made up of bonuses.

‘Manchester United contacted Barça and Ousmane Dembélé’s entourage, after failing to sign Jason Sancho (Borussia Dortmund). At first, Barça said no, but economic needs and Ronald Koeman’s ‘yes’ were decisive.

‘Ed Woodward, the executive director of United, was the one who contacted Ousmane Dembélé’s entourage and Barça.

‘They had been trying to convince Dembele for some time, but he wanted to continue at Barça.

‘In the end, they have succeeded.

‘Ronald Koeman’s opinion was decisive for Ousmane Dembélé’s farewell because he considers him an expendable player due to the emergence of Ansu Fati and the presence of Trincao and Pedri.

‘With that money he can also guarantee the signing of Memphis Depay, who will cost less than Dembouz.

The claims both from Germany and Spain are sensational and if true, then Manchester United are finally playing all their transfer cards in one frenzied period.

Watch this space.

