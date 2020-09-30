Has Dean Henderson already done enough to be made Man United’s number one?

Manchester United’s backup goalkeeper Dean Henderson kept his second clean sheet of the season tonight as the Red Devils overcame Brighton 3-0 in the Carabao Cup.

Henderson is yet to let in a goal for United in his two appearances and is putting increasing pressure on David de Gea for the Premier League number one spot.

Dean Henderson for #MUFC’s first team: • 2 games • 2 clean sheets A couple of huge saves too. 🧤 pic.twitter.com/uWyr5FfzIp — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) September 30, 2020

While Henderson has kept those clean sheets, De Gea has let in five goals and can consider himself lucky after Brighton hit the woodwork five times on Saturday.

It is of course not a direct comparison, as Henderson has played against a Championship side and a much changed Brighton eleven. However, if the 23-year-old’s goal this season is to oust the Spaniard as United’s number one, he couldn’t have got off to a better start.

A fantastic dive to his left in the second half prevented what would have been an equalising goal for Brighton this evening and if truth be told, it was the kind of shot that as a United supporter you have come to expect wopuld head into the back of the net in recent months.

Eric Bailly also made a big difference in defence, with Victor Lindelof looking a different player alongside the Ivorian as compared to when he partners club captain Harry Maguire.

It would be a brave decision for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to keep Henderson in particular in the side for Sunday’s Premier League clash with Spurs, but that is arguably now more due to reputation, seniority and perception rather than based on ability. Because whilst De Gea was at one stage one of the world’d best goalkeepers – if not the very best – he is no longer the best keeper at Manchester United and given the opportunity, Dean Henderson could go on to be even better than the Spaniard was in his prime.

