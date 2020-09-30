Eric Bailly dominates in performance vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester United star Eric Bailly couldn’t have put in a better display vs Brighton & Hove Albion, keeping a clean-sheet in the process of a 3-0 victory.

The talented Ivorian is widely recognised as the club’s best centre-back but his proneness to injuries has often held him back.

Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof have consequently been the preferred partnership but that has never sat well with supporters.

However, with Bailly now being handed more minutes, that partnership may be challenged and should he continue putting in similar performances, it will only be a matter of time before he starts.

The challenge for the Villareal man is to prove his fitness and show he can be someone who Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can rely on.

Eric Bailly’s game by numbers vs. Brighton: 100% tackles won 91% pass accuracy 2 interceptions 2 clearances 2 blocks 0 fouls 0 goals conceded Another impressive showing. 🇨🇮 pic.twitter.com/3BK2zcIV3s — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) September 30, 2020

Bailly didn’t put a foot wrong against Brighton and on the back of his recent form deserves to continue starting for as long as he can keep it up and keep fit.

Although both Maguire and Lindelof’s spots in the starting XI should be under scrutiny, it’s unlikely the former could ever be dropped.

The England international is Manchester United’s captain and Solskjaer spent an incredible sum of money on him.

Dropping Lindelof is the easier call and probably the one that’s likelier to happen in the long run.

