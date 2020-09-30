Manchester United fans react to Juan Mata’s performance vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Manchester United star Juan Mata stole the show in the team’s win over Brighton & Hove Albion in the Carabao Cup round of 16 tie.

The Spanish maestro is well-loved by fans and for a good reason but he proved to be more than just a loveable person tonight.

United beat Brighton comfortably, netting thrice and keeping a clean-sheet despite some nerves from supporters.

Mata was central to everything that was positive in the team’s play and rightfully deserved praise from the fans.

There have been question marks over the former Chelsea star’s role in the first-team but he has answered those spectacularly.

While Mata isn’t seen as the ideal starter in Manchester United’s attack, his performances of late have shown he deserves to at least be involved in the conversation.

The experienced midfielder may end up proving his role is better off as a squad player but he does warrant starting the next fixture purely based on form.

Nonetheless, Mata is not one of the players who are considered deadwood as he still contributes, as shown by his latest performances.

When the goals and assists run out then perhaps it’s worth reconsidering his position but for now, he has a role to play in Solskjaer’s United.

This summer’s transfer window has been one of the strangest in living memory. So cast your mind back to less stressful days and test your knowledge of past United arrivals and departures in our quiz below.

