Borussia Dortmund will not sell Jadon Sancho for €150 million, expert claims

A leading expert on Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund said today that even if Manchester United offered the German side €150 million for Jadon Sancho, they would now reject it.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with United Peoples TV, which will be broadcast on Youtube this lunchtime, Sascha Klaverkamp, head of sport at Lensing Media and been a Dortmund reporter for Ruhr Nachrichten for 15 years, said that everyone at the club, along with the German media, are confused as to why United are still trying to negotiate when the matter was closed on August 10th – the deadline set by the Bundesliga side.

Klaverkamp said that Borussia Dortmund couldn’t have been clearer that the player is not for sale and have considered the matter closed for the past seven weeks.

The news will come as a bitter blow to Manchester United fans, who have been led a merry dance by the English media and by United themselves, who have continued to suggest a deal was on the cards despite Dortmund representatives, including their CEO, sporting director, head coach and club captain, insisting that they would not sell Sancho after the deadline.

This fascinating interview is packed with insights into how the Sancho story has unfolded from the German perspective, why negotiations took so long and became so complicated and what will happen next in this long-running transfer saga.

