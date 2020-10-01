Fabrizio Romano explains Paul Pogba’s contract situation at Manchester United

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has explained just why there haven’t been any updates on Paul Pogba extending his stay at Old Trafford, insisting he’s happy at the club.

The world-class Frenchman’s future has long been in doubt but news surfaced over the summer that he would be signing a new deal.

However, summer has come and gone and yet no new contract has been announced, leaving some fans concerned.

Pogba is clearly enjoying himself under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s leadership but that doesn’t necessarily mean it guarantees he would stay.

However, fans have been called to be patient, as the transfer window deadline day nears, the focus will be on signings rather than contract extensions.

According to Utdreport, Romano said: “In this moment the player is happy with Manchester United. In the following weeks we will see what happens with Mino Raiola and the player about his contract.

They will decide in the following weeks. They say ‘During the market, OK, stay quiet. We are going to decide after, then we will see’. Paul is concentrating on football and not transfers and contracts.

“Also, Mino Raiola will concentrate on the situation later, not immediately. This is his decision because he is working on many other deals right now.

“After the window he will work on Pogba’s situation. In this moment, I see Pogba happy with Manchester United, for sure.”

While what Romano says makes sense, it seems strange Manchester United managed to wrap up Dean Henderson‘s new deal given the context.

However, perhaps the young Englishman’s agent was available and so a contract was easier to thrash out.

It was also completed earlier in the window so that may have helped proceedings a little in comparison to Pogba’s situation.

Nonetheless, hopefully Mino Raiola doesn’t pull any tricks and once the window’s over, a new contract can be agreed with little to no headache, leaving fans to finally relax.

This summer’s transfer window has been one of the strangest in living memory. So cast your mind back to less stressful days and test your knowledge of past United arrivals and departures in our quiz below.