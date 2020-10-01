Fabrizio Romano explains why Luka Jovic is now unavailable

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has delivered Manchester United fans a blow in regards to their hopes to see a new striker at Old Trafford with Luka Jovic being ruled out.

Real Madrid were believed to be keen on loaning out the powerful forward as they look to develop him further before seeing him flourish in Spain.

Jovic transferred to the La Liga giants after an impressive stint at Eintracht Frankfurt but he’s failed to perform at the same level since.

Karim Benzema has been Madrid’s go-to man and so it had looked like as though they were willing to temporarily offload the Serbian striker.

However, that no longer seems to be the case and United, who were offered Jovic, must now consider alternatives.

Borja Mayoral deal completed with Roma means that Luka Jovic is *not* going to leave Real Madrid on next days. There was nothing advanced with any club, just offered to many clubs. ⛔️ #MUFC #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 1, 2020

Manchester United’s need for a striker isn’t an absolute high priority but it would be good to get in good cover for Anthony Martial.

While Odion Ighalo did well, there’s the feeling he’s completed his purpose, particularly as the goals have dried up of late.

The experienced Nigerian’s loan spell will end in January and it will be a major surprise if his deal is extended, even if a striker isn’t signed this window.

The Peoples Person covered a report just yesterday that seemed to suggest Jovic could move to Manchester United but with the transfer window in its last stretch, deals move fast.

