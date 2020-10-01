Juan Mata puts in man of the match performance vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester United star Juan Mata was in great form vs Brighton & Hove Albion, winning the man of the match award deservedly in a 3-0 victory.

The experienced Spaniard proved his worth to the club with a brilliant performance, grabbing a superb goal in the process.

United desperately needed a win after a poor start to their season and Mata rose to the occasion to ensure the team progressed to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to deliver some silverware this season to put some doubters to rest and so it made it even more important to get the victory.

Mata may not be a regular starting XI star but he is reliable in certain situations and proved his value to the squad.

Juan Mata vs Brighton: 56 touches 42 passes completed (91.3% accuracy) 5 long passes completed 5 recoveries 4 chances created — 2 big chances 3 ground duels won 1 goal 1 assist Absolute class! pic.twitter.com/Gbs061fCXw — UtdArena (@utdarena) September 30, 2020

Even though his pass completion rate and chances created were impressive, it’s arguably his recoveries and ground duels that catch the eye.

It could be argued that under Solskjaer, Mata has become more hardworking than before and that was evidenced by how often he tracked back vs Brighton.

In the end, he got his reward and it’s difficult to imagine him not being handed more minutes despite the good work he did for the team.

