Manchester United fans react to Eric Bailly’s performance vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester United fans let their feelings be known in terms of how well Eric Bailly did vs Brighton & Hove Albion.

The former Villareal man was only bested my Juan Mata‘s goalscoring display but supporters still didn’t forget to praise him.

Bailly was central to the reason why United kept a clean-sheet in the 3-0 victory and his form has been a pleasure to watch.

The aggressive defender appears to be more trusted by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season and supporters have made it clear they want that too.

Bailly’s constant injuries has seen his career at Old Trafford constantly stall and the hope is he can remain fit in order to reach his full potential.

I have said it before and I feel I should say it again: Eric Bailly is the best centre back at Manchester United Football Club. — UtdArena (@utdarena) September 30, 2020

A fit and healthy Eric Bailly is what Manchester United need. Exemplary tonight. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) September 30, 2020

The partnership of Maguire-Bailly is the only option for #mufc vs. Spurs. — ً (@utdrobbo) September 30, 2020

Bailly is easily our best CB and while he's fit he should start every PL game. I know God thought it would be funny to make his bones out of glass but we've got to just keep playing him until his knees cave in again — Pøgba Senior (@TheSaItIsHere) September 30, 2020

I don't care what anyone says, Eric Bailly is the best CB at Manchester United when he's fully fit. — Devils of United 🔰 (@DevilsOfUnited) September 30, 2020

Bailly starts against Tottenham or we riot. pic.twitter.com/Npvt2BQdCx — Jake.. (@_UTDJake) September 30, 2020

Bailly’s actual ability or commitment cannot be questioned and the concerns always lay with his lack of availability due to injuries.

Solskjaer has been keen to slowly ease the powerful centre-back back into full fitness and it was the right decision to make.

Fans may be eager to see Bailly more regularly but if he’s not managed properly then Manchester United will suffer once more.

It’s best to hand him minutes here or there until he’s able to prove his fitness then throw him into the deepend.

