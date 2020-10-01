Manchester United fans react to Eric Bailly’s performance vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Home
First Team

Manchester United fans react to Eric Bailly’s performance vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Posted by
Date:

Manchester United fans let their feelings be known in terms of how well Eric Bailly did vs Brighton & Hove Albion.

The former Villareal man was only bested my Juan Mata‘s goalscoring display but supporters still didn’t forget to praise him.

Bailly was central to the reason why United kept a clean-sheet in the 3-0 victory and his form has been a pleasure to watch.

The aggressive defender appears to be more trusted by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season and supporters have made it clear they want that too.

Bailly’s constant injuries has seen his career at Old Trafford constantly stall and the hope is he can remain fit in order to reach his full potential.

Bailly’s actual ability or commitment cannot be questioned and the concerns always lay with his lack of availability due to injuries.

Solskjaer has been keen to slowly ease the powerful centre-back back into full fitness and it was the right decision to make.

Fans may be eager to see Bailly more regularly but if he’s not managed properly then Manchester United will suffer once more.

It’s best to hand him minutes here or there until he’s able to prove his fitness then throw him into the deepend.

This summer’s transfer window has been one of the strangest in living memory. So cast your mind back to less stressful days and test your knowledge of past United arrivals and departures in our quiz below.

Posted by
Date:
  • Share on Facebook
  • Share on Twitter
  • Share on Google Plus
  • Share via Email


Latest
Tags:

About The Author

Freelance football writer and Football Manager enthusiast. Unhealthy obsession with tactics, debates and chasing after a ball with 21 other people.

Select your Footer Menu from wp menus