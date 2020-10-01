Manchester United fans stunned by Champions League draw

Manchester United fans weren’t awfully optimistic after seeing who they drew in the Champions League on their return to the competition.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will face PSG, RB Leipzig and Istanbul Basaksehir in the group stages, with many feeling it is this year’s group of death.

United will have to win all their home games if they are to stand a chance and will need to steal all six points from the Turkish giants too.

PSG will want revenge for their loss to Solskjaer’s side on that infamous night the season before last while Leipzig are always tough opposition.

The Red Devils will want to progress to the next round at the very least but will have to be at their best to overcome some of Europe’s elite.

We’re gonna need Sancho for that, lads. — Jordan Clarke (@FourFourJordan) October 1, 2020

Neymar and Mbappe against Lindelof and Maguire… pic.twitter.com/EddVyDJEi9 — ❕ (@PP6AM9) October 1, 2020

Sign some players or pic.twitter.com/QolHAhU0hA — Stephen Mina (@stephenmina) October 1, 2020

Two semi finalists in one group my god help us all pic.twitter.com/rDpBf3Dkmv — Tяυsτ №¹-Yahya™ (@RealistYahz) October 1, 2020

I’ll never understand people who spend all season going on and on about how they want us to finish in the top 4, only to cry & moan & when we get there and draw CL quality opposition. I’d much rather see us playing Europe’s elite than the likes of Astana, LASK & Midtjylland. — Sam (@SibsMUFC) October 1, 2020

Solskjaer must have been hoping for an easier draw but will now have to rally his troops to try and get out of the group.

Many predict Manchester United will finish third and drop back down to the Europa League but while it is a strong group, it is equally an unpredictable one.

RB Leipzig are not the finished article and are weakened by Timo Werner’s transfer to Chelsea while Istanbul Basaksehir are a team that should be beaten.

PSG have the potential for greatness but are equally likely to be chaotic and so United could take advantage of that.

