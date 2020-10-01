Manchester United fans stunned by Champions League draw
Manchester United fans stunned by Champions League draw

Manchester United fans weren’t awfully optimistic after seeing who they drew in the Champions League on their return to the competition.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will face PSG, RB Leipzig and Istanbul Basaksehir in the group stages, with many feeling it is this year’s group of death.

United will have to win all their home games if they are to stand a chance and will need to steal all six points from the Turkish giants too.

PSG will want revenge for their loss to Solskjaer’s side on that infamous night the season before last while Leipzig are always tough opposition.

The Red Devils will want to progress to the next round at the very least but will have to be at their best to overcome some of Europe’s elite.

Solskjaer must have been hoping for an easier draw but will now have to rally his troops to try and get out of the group.

Many predict Manchester United will finish third and drop back down to the Europa League but while it is a strong group, it is equally an unpredictable one.

RB Leipzig are not the finished article and are weakened by Timo Werner’s transfer to Chelsea while Istanbul Basaksehir are a team that should be beaten.

PSG have the potential for greatness but are equally likely to be chaotic and so United could take advantage of that.

