Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists Manchester United squad is big

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted there will be no more transfers this summer, cooling down any excitement over seeing any more fresh faces.

Donny van de Beek was the only player brought in this transfer window, coming in from Ajax and while links had long existed, it was completed rather quickly.

Critics point out the only reason the deal happened was because former United star Edwin van der Sar is the CEO of the Dutch giants and the young midfielder was available for cheap.

Fans have run out of patience given how there’s less than a week left for the summer window to end and there appears to be no end in sight in regards to seeing anyone come in.

Solskjaer chose to suggest in his post-match press conference that there should be no expectations, explaining that he’s working with the squad he has.

Solskjær on transfers: "I can't give you any news. We are working with what we have got. We have a big squad. We changed 10 players from Saturday. If there is any update, we will let you know." #mulive [sky] — utdreport (@utdreport) September 30, 2020

Of course, Solskjaer’s words could be a transfer strategy but history suggests that’s not necessarily the case.

Claiming you don’t want any new players then chasing every available player isn’t exactly the best way to go about things.

Fans feel at least two new fresh faces need to come in if Manchester United are serious about challenging for the title.

No one sincerely feels the team will win the league but they want to see the side involved in the title race this time around.

