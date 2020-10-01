Man United get very tough draw in Champions League group stages

Manchester United will play Paris St Germain, Red Bull Leipzig and İstanbul Başakşehir in their UEFA Champions League group this season.

The draw took place in Geneva, Switzerland at 4pm UK time today.

United were drawn into Group H.

The biggest threat in the group is Paris St Germain, who will want revenge after United sensationally knocked them out of the competition in 2018/19 – the only time the two sides have faced each other previously. Former players Ander Herrera and Angel di Maria await the Red Devils.

Red Bull Leipzig got to the semi-finals of last year’s competition, where they lost to PSG. They are a strong side with Dayot Upamecano in defence and one of the world’s most highly rated young coaches, Julian Nagelsmann. However, they are learning to adapt to life without star striker Timo Werner, who joined Chelsea this summer.

The fourth side in the group is İstanbul Başakşehir. It’s the Turkish side’s first outing in the Champions League and they have never faced United before. Trips to Turkey are never easy and that completes one of the toughest groups the Red Devils could possibly have drawn.

United’s first match will take place on either October 20th or 21st.

Here is the full schedule:

Matchday 1: 20/21 October

Matchday 2: 27/28 October

Matchday 3: 3/4 November

Matchday 4: 24/25 November

Matchday 5: 1/2 December

Matchday 6: 8/9 December

