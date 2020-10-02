Manchester United face missing out on Alex Telles

Manchester United could reportedly lose out on Alex Telles as they may not have as much time to sign him as perhaps previously believed.

The FC Porto star has been linked with a move to Old Trafford ever since Tottenham Hotspur confirmed the signing of Sergio Reguilon.

Fabrizio Romano has insisted United have a back-up in line should a Telles deal fall through but he has refused to reveal who.

Fans are particularly frustrated with this deal failing to be concluded so far simply because of how straightforward it looks on paper.

Telles has a year left on his current deal, Porto are willing to sell and the player is open to the move and yet now it seems as though it could all end poorly.

If #mufc are to sign Alex Telles, it has to be tomorrow as he flies to Brazil on Sunday for international duty. United and FC Porto are 'way apart' on the fee #mulive [@JBurtTelegraph] — utdreport (@utdreport) October 2, 2020

While international duty may make things a little complicated, it doesn’t necessarily rule a deal off entirely as the Telegraph seem to suggest.

Manchester United fans don’t need to look any further back than just Donny van de Beek who was signed from Ajax during September’s international break.

Nonetheless, time is running out for those at Old Trafford as there are only a few days left now to the summer transfer window, much to the disappointment of supporters.

