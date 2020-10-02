Manchester United risk losing Alex Telles over silly negotiation strategy

It’s obvious Manchester United have made a mess of the transfer window so far but the incompetence has reached new levels with FC Porto’s Alex Telles.

The Brazilian defender cropped up as one of the club’s targets after Sergio Reguilon’s move to Tottenham Hotspur was confirmed.

The Spanish full-back was the first-choice but once it was made obvious that the London club were willing to accept Real Madrid’s insistence on a buyback clause, Telles entered the frame.

Many expected a deal to be easily completed as it quickly became obvious the player wanted the move and with just a year left to his current contract, it should’ve been easy to sign him.

United were soon quoted a €25m transfer fee which the majority of fans felt, all things considered, was still a bargain, unfortunately, the club didn’t think so.

📝 — Porto were initially demanding €25m for Alex Telles, then brought it down to €20m, and this week the figure has come down to only €15m. However, Manchester United are actually offering an amount which doesn’t surpass €10m, hence no agreement yet #mufc #mujournal [TVI24] — United Journal (@theutdjournal) October 2, 2020

If €25m was a bargain then surely €15m is even more so and the deal should’ve been wrapped up already.

While getting Telles for €10m would almost be unfair to Porto, United are playing a risky game given how the Portuguese club could just decide to shut up shop like Borussia Dortmund did.

There have been reports floating around claiming Porto would be fine with holding onto their star man for another season even if it means losing him for free.

If that’s the case then it begs the question of why the Red Devils are gambling so much over just a €5m difference, particularly given how Porto have already compromised plenty according to the above report.

