Borussia Dortmund insist Jadon Sancho won’t go anywhere

Manchester United have had their hopes of signing Jadon Sancho in the last few days of the transfer window quashed by Borussia Dortmund.

Fans have all but lost hope too, with even the most optimistic of them failing to see how an incompetent board could complete such a major signing in such a short time.

United have persistently pursued Sancho all summer long but have been unable to convince a stubborn Dortmund side to lower their asking price.

The €120m the German giants have been asking for all along has proven too high for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side and that’s unlikely to change over the next few days.

The problem with Dortmund isn’t necessarily the fee but how they appear to be asking for all of the money upfront and refuse to allow any installments or bonuses to be involved.

Michael Zorc (Dortmund sporting director) on Jadon Sancho: "Of course we communicated with #mufc in the past. But everything there is to tell on this matter from our end has already been said. And that won't change over the next three days." #mulive [bvb] — utdreport (@utdreport) October 2, 2020

Dortmund have stuck to their guns all summer long so there’s no reason to believe they’d accept any changes now.

Accepting a bid now leaves the Bundesliga side in a vulnerable position in the market as they’ll be unable to purchase any replacements without overspending, that is even if they find someone willing to sell in what little time there is.

It’s believed even if Manchester United come in with a €120m or more bid, Dortmund will still reject it as it’s too late to do business.

