Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot wanted by two Italian clubs

Manchester United star Diogo Dalot could make a late move away from the club according to reports as it appears Ole Gunnar Solskjaer doesn’t see a future for him at the club.

The Portuguese defender has not developed as expected and although he initially looked to be performing well under the legendary Norwegian, his form has since tailed off.

Dalot was signed by United’s previous manager Jose Mourinho and he arrived with high expectations on his potential.

Injuries have taken its toll on the young full-back’s career and his unavailability has put off Solskjaer from using him.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s brilliance has also kept Dalot out of the side and now it seems he could be on his way out entirely.

It’s AC Milan vs AS Roma for Diogo Dalot. Milan are still in talks with Manchester United for the right back. Roma asked for him as part of the Smalling deal. Talks on. 🔴🇮🇹 #MUFC @SkySport — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 2, 2020

Whenever Dalot has played he’s been unable to impress and some of that has to do with how infrequently he’s featured.

Unfortunately, Solskjaer can’t drop someone like Wan-Bissaka for him and whatever he’s doing in training is clearly not convincing his manager.

If Dalot can prove his fitness elsewhere and get regular match time then it’s likely he can still go on to have a successful career.

After all, he’s well built, tall for a full-back and is known for his attacking prowess which is something well-loved in the modern game.

