Diogo Dalot joins AC Milan on season-long loan

Manchester United have agreed a season-long loan move to AC Milan for full-back Diogo Dalot.

The Portuguese star, hailed by José Mourinho as the best full-back in Euope in his age group when he signed from Porto in 2018, has managed just 35 matches for the Red Devils, starting just 23 games and scoring just one goal.

He has also missed 32 games with injury during his two years at Old Trafford.

It was reported by The Athletic recently that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not a fan of the 21-year-old, believing he lacks aggression and feeling that he is ‘a bit miserable’ when not playing.

As reported here yesterday, United were desperate to sell Dalot or at least secure a loan with an option to buy, so it is a surprise that they have backtracked on both in what so far has been a humiliating transfer window all round for negotiators Ed Woodward and Matt Judge.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claims that the buy option could not be agreed because ‘#MUFC asked for €30m as fee’ and that Dalot will fly to Milan today for a medical.

Romano then tweeted his famous ‘Here we go!’ late last night to confirm the deal.

The fact that a sale could not be secured may turn out to be a blessing in disguise for the Red Devils if the versatile full-back can use the time to find the form to prove Solskjaer wrong and come back to Old Trafford in June to stake a fresh claim for one of the full-back berths.

