Man United to make Edinson Cavani offer in next few hours

With around 64 hours to go until the transfer market closes, Manchester United have still only managed one signing this summer, Ajax’s Donny van de Beek. But will there be any more comings and goings between now and 11pm on Monday?

A right-winger looks like the most likely addition, although who it will be remains a mystery. Dembele, Ocampos and Sarr look the most likely. Our recently-published article provides a summary of the current situation.

Elsewhere, a deal for FC Porto’s Alex Telles is now looking very unlikely. As reported here yesterday, Porto were willing to sell the €40-million valued left-back for €20 million, with some reports saying they had gone as low as €15 million – but United’s offer is reported to be less than €10 million. It is obviously not worth Porto’s while to sell at that amount – he is one of their best players – so they will not cave.

United may think they can sign him on a pre-contract in January to join for free in June, but rumours in Portugal are that Telles has an agreement in place with a Spanish side – possibly Atletico Madrid – to do so.

Up front, Real Madrid’s Luka Jovic was keen on a loan move to United but los Blancos have now loaned Borja Mayoral to Roma, which means Jovic is now needed at the Bernabeu. So this one, also, looks to be well and truly off.

Another striker who could be in the frame is free agent Edinson Cavani. According to Spanish outlet AS, the Uruguayan has his heart set on a move to Atletico Madrid but that is complicated by the fact that Diego Costa would have to be moved on first – not an easy task.

The outlet claims that ‘the striker has the Manchester United route. From Italy it is claimed that the English team has already contacted Cavani’s entourage and that they will make a formal offer in the next few hours, but Cavani’s people want to wait until the last moment for Atlético de Madrid.’

Way to make a club feel wanted.

In terms of outgoing players, Diogo Dalot is on his way to a medical at AC Milan ahead of a season-long loan deal without an option to buy. And the never-ending and insanely boring saga of Chris Smalling’s move to Roma has dragged into yet another day, with talks set to continue this morning.

This summer’s transfer window has been one of the strangest in living memory. So cast your mind back to less stressful days and test your knowledge of past United arrivals and departures in our quiz below.