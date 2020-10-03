Cause for concern: What Edinson Cavani’s agent said in the past
Home
First Team

Cause for concern: What Edinson Cavani’s agent said in the past

Posted by
Date:

Manchester United fans may have some cause for concern after Edinson Cavani’s agent’s comments about the club in the past have resurfaced.

Supporters are waiting patiently after quick advancements were made on the signing of the former PSG man and now all that’s left appears to be an official announcement.

There are those who are pleased with Cavani’s potential signing while others are worried whether he’s a repeat of the Alexis Sanchez transfer.

The experienced Uruguayan also has a history of injuries and a reputation for demanding high wages.

Cavani may yet prove to be a shrewd move but what his agent said about the Red Devils in the past has rightfully raised some concerns.

After all, Cavani has been available all summer so it does beg the question of why he wasn’t signed earlier.

The only logical thinking is that Manchester United were trying to sign better alternatives first and in their failure to bring those in, caved and approached the dangerous goalscorer.

It does not sit well with supporters who are not pleased with the lack of effort to hand Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who he truly wants.

Louis van Gaal previously spoke about how United didn’t sign his first or second choices and instead often brought him players far down his list; it seems history is repeating itself.

This summer’s transfer window has been one of the strangest in living memory. So cast your mind back to less stressful days and test your knowledge of past United arrivals and departures in our quiz below.

Posted by
Date:
  • Share on Facebook
  • Share on Twitter
  • Share on Google Plus
  • Share via Email


Latest
Tags:

About The Author

Freelance football writer and Football Manager enthusiast. Unhealthy obsession with tactics, debates and chasing after a ball with 21 other people.

Select your Footer Menu from wp menus