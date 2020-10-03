Cause for concern: What Edinson Cavani’s agent said in the past

Manchester United fans may have some cause for concern after Edinson Cavani’s agent’s comments about the club in the past have resurfaced.

Supporters are waiting patiently after quick advancements were made on the signing of the former PSG man and now all that’s left appears to be an official announcement.

There are those who are pleased with Cavani’s potential signing while others are worried whether he’s a repeat of the Alexis Sanchez transfer.

The experienced Uruguayan also has a history of injuries and a reputation for demanding high wages.

Cavani may yet prove to be a shrewd move but what his agent said about the Red Devils in the past has rightfully raised some concerns.

“If it were for money, Edi would have gone to England, Manchester (United) or Chelsea.” Cavani's agent in February. Guess when they ran out of options the money was all they had to go for…. — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) October 3, 2020

Edinson Cavani has scored 341 goals in 556 club games + will add a different, high-calibre option to United’s attack. But there is a distinct whiff of panic buying by #MUFC. Again. Cannot be called a plan when Cavani has been a free agent all summer.https://t.co/xYgseEp1Sk — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) October 3, 2020

After all, Cavani has been available all summer so it does beg the question of why he wasn’t signed earlier.

The only logical thinking is that Manchester United were trying to sign better alternatives first and in their failure to bring those in, caved and approached the dangerous goalscorer.

It does not sit well with supporters who are not pleased with the lack of effort to hand Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who he truly wants.

Louis van Gaal previously spoke about how United didn’t sign his first or second choices and instead often brought him players far down his list; it seems history is repeating itself.

