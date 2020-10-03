Manchester United fans react to Edinson Cavani news
Manchester United fans react to Edinson Cavani news

Manchester United fans are cautiously optimistic over the signing of Edinson Cavani as reports suddenly grew over the deal.

It seems it’s now only a matter of time before the former PSG man’s transfer is officially confirmed as many different journalists from different countries have announced it already.

Cavani would certainly add depth to United’s striker position and should prove to be a valuable signing.

Supporters have long called for better quality in the squad and it’s safe to say the Uruguyan, at least in theory, is a better option to Odion Ighalo.

The Nigerian forward started his career at Old Trafford well but his form has since tailed off and with his loan ending in January, it made sense to bring in someone else.

Cavani’s age, injury-proneness and wages are the main concerns but they’re all problems that can be dealt with.

If the dangerous goalscorer is managed well, his fitness taken seriously and if he signs for low wages then there’s nothing to worry about.

Cavani can pass on his experience to Manchester United’s first-choice striker Anthony Martial and can push the Frenchman to new heights.

The former AS Monaco man would also have real competition over his place and adequate cover so it can only be good news.

This summer’s transfer window has been one of the strangest in living memory. So cast your mind back to less stressful days and test your knowledge of past United arrivals and departures in our quiz below.

