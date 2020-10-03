Manchester United fans react to Edinson Cavani news

Manchester United fans are cautiously optimistic over the signing of Edinson Cavani as reports suddenly grew over the deal.

It seems it’s now only a matter of time before the former PSG man’s transfer is officially confirmed as many different journalists from different countries have announced it already.

Cavani would certainly add depth to United’s striker position and should prove to be a valuable signing.

Supporters have long called for better quality in the squad and it’s safe to say the Uruguyan, at least in theory, is a better option to Odion Ighalo.

The Nigerian forward started his career at Old Trafford well but his form has since tailed off and with his loan ending in January, it made sense to bring in someone else.

I'm happy with Cavani, but if this doesn't prove everything Man Utd have been trying to feed us about a "cultural reboot" and planning out our signings thoroughly was absolute bullshit from day one lmao. It will always be throwing shit at the wall and hoping something sticks — Pøgba Senior (@TheSaItIsHere) October 3, 2020

I think Cavani bring goals. He’s still quick! Both feet. Can bring elite mentality to the squad which is lacking. A lot of people will find negatives but I don’t pay his wages and for free transfer I’m all for it! We’re playing a lot of games this season and in particular Europe! — Saeed ✨ (@Realist_187) October 3, 2020

Edinson Cavani is clearly an upgrade on a striker Ed Woodward decided to bring in by searching for "Favourite Club: Manchester United" on the Football Manager database. — Jonny Sharples (@JonnyGabriel) October 3, 2020

People will complain about this being something ‘unlike’ United but Cavani is a much better back up striker than Ighalo. He was a panic buy and looks like an overweight uncle trying his hand on Sunday League football these days. Cavani is a winner and leader too. Happy with this. https://t.co/VFvCiWB2SV — Hesham Bilal-Hafiz (@hesham786) October 3, 2020

Cavani on top of the additions that we needed to make. 👍🏻👍🏻 Cavani as a last min signing to cover for the fact we haven’t made the additions we needed to make. 👎🏻👎🏻 — United Religion (@Unitedology) October 3, 2020

Edison Cavani is a huge upgrade on Odion Ighalo but that deal should not be getting concluded before Jadon Sancho — never in a million years. It reeks of Ed Woodward just doing his own thing. — ً (@utdrobbo) October 3, 2020

Cavani’s age, injury-proneness and wages are the main concerns but they’re all problems that can be dealt with.

If the dangerous goalscorer is managed well, his fitness taken seriously and if he signs for low wages then there’s nothing to worry about.

Cavani can pass on his experience to Manchester United’s first-choice striker Anthony Martial and can push the Frenchman to new heights.

The former AS Monaco man would also have real competition over his place and adequate cover so it can only be good news.

This summer’s transfer window has been one of the strangest in living memory. So cast your mind back to less stressful days and test your knowledge of past United arrivals and departures in our quiz below.