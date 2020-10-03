Manchester United make Edinson Cavani their second signing of the summer

Manchester United have reportedly signed Edinson Cavani, much to the surprise of many fans who didn’t think it was a deal that would be done.

The former PSG man has long been linked with a move to Old Trafford and it seems the time has finally come.

Cavani will add firepower to United’s frontline but there are question marks over him joining.

The experienced Uruguayan has a proneness to injury and it’s believed he was looking for one last massive payday.

If the Red Devils have signed him on a low wage contract and manage to keep him fit then those concerns will quickly be put to rest.

Edinson Cavani has agreed a two-year deal with Manchester United. Deal was closed this afternoon. He will go to Manchester tomorrow from Paris to go through his medical. He can announced either on Sunday or Monday. via @moillorens https://t.co/71KBk1WVeq — Jonas Giæver (@CheGiaevara) October 3, 2020

It will be interesting to see if Cavani will accept a bit-part role as Anthony Martial is Manchester United’s undisputed striker.

The talented Frenchman proved himself during the course of the last season, ending it as the top goalscorer for the club and winning the players’ player of the year award.

Cavani should prove to be a reliable and excellent option off the bench but a player of his quality and experience may struggle to accept not being a regular starter.

The dangerous goalscorer will also essentially spell the end to Odion Ighalo’s career at Old Trafford as his loan spell ends in January.

