Man United’s pursuit of a right-winger: the current situation

With United finally appearing to have accepted that Jadon Sancho will not be leaving Borussia Dortmund in this transfer window, who will the Red Devils sign instead to bolster their right wing?

Here is a round-up of the latest stories in the press about right wingers who United could land before Monday’s transfer deadline closes.

Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele is still believed to be the chosen second choice, but there is a lot to iron out: Barça want to sell to raise funds to buy Memphis Depay but United aren’t keen on a permanent deal because of doubts over Dembele’s injury record. On top of that, the player doesn’t really want to leave, although Paul Pogba has been busy trying to convince him.

Additionally, Barcelona’s sporting director Ramon Planes has thrown some cold water on the story, saying that the Frenchman is not leaving the Nou Camp.

‘There are no negotiations with Manchester United,” he said (via BBC). ‘He is a player we are counting on.’

Another right wing alternative is reported to be Sevilla’s 26-year-old Lucas Ocampos, who impressed against United in the Europa League semi-final in August and is valued at €50 million by Transfermarkt

ESPN broke the story, claiming that ‘Sources told ESPN that Sevilla forward Lucas Ocampos has emerged as another option.

‘Representatives from United have made extensive checks as to Ocampos’ skill set, temperament and situation with Sevilla, whom he joined in July 2019 from Ligue 1 side Marseille.

‘Sources told ESPN Sevilla are willing to part with Ocampos, who scored 17 goals in all competitions for the Europa League winners last season, for around €40m.’

However, BBC’s Simon Stone claims that ‘club sources have played down speculation linking the club with … Ocampos.’

United have also been linked with 18-year-old Uruguayan wonderkid Facundo Pellistri, but any deal would probably involve loaning him back to current side Peñarol until January, so this would be one for the future.

If all else fails and Monday’s window passes, United have an Ighalo-like last-ditch go-to option in Watford’s Ismaila Sarr, who is the only other winger with whom United have been seriously linked in recent weeks. As he would be a domestic transfer, Monday’s deadline does not apply.

This summer’s transfer window has been one of the strangest in living memory. So cast your mind back to less stressful days and test your knowledge of past United arrivals and departures in our quiz below.