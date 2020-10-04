Alex Telles and Jadon Sancho: Will they save Manchester United’s window?

At the time of writing, Manchester United have only signed Donny van de Beek and appear to be close to officially announcing Edinson Cavani’s signing but what constitutes a good summer transfer window?

There are less than 48 hours left with the deadline set at 11pm on the 5th of October yet those in charge at Old Trafford have never looked messier.

It’s a transfer window reminiscent of the one after the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson but at least then United had a squad full of champions.

Fans would love to see the likes of Alex Telles and Jadon Sancho signed and while it seems incredibly unlikely it’s not impossible in the madness of football for it to still happen.

It begs the question of what is a good window for the Red Devils and if signing the aforementioned players is good enough all things considered.

Sancho, Telles, Cavani and Van de Beek on paper is a brilliant summer and one that supporters would’ve accepted had they been asked before it all started.

However, given how the window has developed, it could be argued that even if Manchester United somehow sign them all, nothing can repair the damage that has been done.

There will always be the bitter taste in everyone’s mouths having seen their club embarrass themselves all summer long and fail to bring in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s signing before the season began as requested.

There’s always a sense of chaos and lack of planning that naturally gets associated with United no matter how they do business.

Surely there are better ways to go about things? Fans will be happy if it all goes through but the way the club acted will always linger in the back of their minds.

Maybe those in charge will be lucky this time around but how long until their luck runs out? How long before their incompetence completely destroys Manchester United and not just embarrasses them?

