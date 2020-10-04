Manchester United agree deal with FC Porto for Alex Telles

Manchester United fans can reportedly look forward to Alex Telles strutting his stuff at Old Trafford soon as news surfaced over his imminent arrival.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have only brought in Donny van de Beek this summer but with the transfer deadline just a day away, suddenly links with Edinson Cavani and the Brazilian defender have grown.

United could end the summer with all three deals wrapped up which is a vast improvement compared to the start of the window.

Telles has less than a year left to his current deal with FC Porto which is understood to be the main cause of friction due to the transfer fee involved.

However, it seems all those problems have been resolved and it’s not just Sky Sports reporting the news either.

Alex Telles to #mufc is a done deal. The clubs have reached an agreement for €20m. He will have his medical tonight #mulive [@SkySportNewsHD] — utdreport (@utdreport) October 4, 2020

Alex Telles will be a #mufc player. The deal which has been brokered by Pini Zahavi will be closed today. The parties settled the differences #mulive [record] — utdreport (@utdreport) October 4, 2020

Manchester United and Porto have reached an agreement for Alex Telles! Last details to be sorted on next few hours, then medicals and official announcement. Here we go soon! 🔴 #MUFC #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 4, 2020

Supporters will be hoping for one more fresh face with Jadon Sancho being the preferred signing of the summer.

Although the three signings will add to Solskjaer’s options, it still doesn’t put aside fans’ concerns over how business was conducted this summer.

Telles has been available for quite some time and the same can be said with Cavani being a free agent.

Borussia Dortmund were willing to do business before and Ajax had promised Van de Beek he could leave so it’s strange that most of the business will be done in the last few days.

