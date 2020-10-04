Manchester United fans react to spineless display vs Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester United fans react to spineless display vs Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United fans were left shell-shocked by the players’ performances vs Tottenham Hotspur as they fell to a 6-1 defeat.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men were embarrassed on their home turf and for many supporters, it was the breaking point.

United couldn’t have asked for a more shameful start to the season and Jose Mourinho compounded on their misery even more.

It’s difficult to pinpoint what went wrong for Solskjaer’s side but all the ugliness was thrust into fans’ faces all at once.

It’s safe to say this result was the last thing many would’ve anticipated and the hope is, it’s one that’s never repeated again.

To lose 6-1 is one thing but the manner in which Manchester United lost was all the more embarrassing and, frankly, unacceptable.

Given how catastrophic the first half was, the second half represented the perfect opportunity for the players to show some pride and passion for the club.

Instead, it was just as limp and lifeless and if anything showed just how deep the problems are at Old Trafford.

Fans would’ve somewhat accepted the loss more easily had they at least seen their players put up a fight but sadly, they didn’t get the bare minimum either.

