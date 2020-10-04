Manchester United fans react to spineless display vs Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United fans were left shell-shocked by the players’ performances vs Tottenham Hotspur as they fell to a 6-1 defeat.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men were embarrassed on their home turf and for many supporters, it was the breaking point.

United couldn’t have asked for a more shameful start to the season and Jose Mourinho compounded on their misery even more.

It’s difficult to pinpoint what went wrong for Solskjaer’s side but all the ugliness was thrust into fans’ faces all at once.

It’s safe to say this result was the last thing many would’ve anticipated and the hope is, it’s one that’s never repeated again.

This club have succeeded in making the fans reach breaking point. We’ve been crying out for this club to behave like a proper one for years. Out of touch with fans, no plans on or off the pitch, no tactics and no leaders. We deserve everything that comes our way. We’re a mess. — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) October 4, 2020

Nothing that happens tomorrow can mask what we've just seen. — Flex (@FlexUTD) October 4, 2020

That is probably the worst defensive performance I have ever seen from #mufc in every facet of play — they aren't organised, they can't keep the ball, they can't prevent counter attacks. — ً (@utdrobbo) October 4, 2020

1-6 Full Time. Really worried about this season, deja vu of Jose's final year. What happens between now and the end of the transfer window will pretty much define where we are as a club. We'll all know who's to blame. The cycle cannot continue. 🇾🇪#MUFC pic.twitter.com/XtZJnlaXcy — Stretford Paddock (@StretfordPaddck) October 4, 2020

There's no excuse today. Don't try and lie to yourself, we're fucking shit. End off — Aidan Walsh 🔰 (@AidanWalshMUFC) October 4, 2020

Definitely the worst game I’ve ever watched in my lifetime. I’m sure people older than me may have seen worse but there was absolutely nothing positive there and a complete disaster ALL around. No one is blameless. The board, the owners, the management AND the players. #MUFC — Hesham Bilal-Hafiz (@hesham786) October 4, 2020

To lose 6-1 is one thing but the manner in which Manchester United lost was all the more embarrassing and, frankly, unacceptable.

Given how catastrophic the first half was, the second half represented the perfect opportunity for the players to show some pride and passion for the club.

Instead, it was just as limp and lifeless and if anything showed just how deep the problems are at Old Trafford.

Fans would’ve somewhat accepted the loss more easily had they at least seen their players put up a fight but sadly, they didn’t get the bare minimum either.

