Patrice Evra: Nobody deserves to be playing for Manchester United

Manchester United fans were rightfully furious with their team after the embarrassing defeat to Tottenham Hotspur and Patrice Evra summed it up perfectly.

The former left-back was certainly not impressed with what he was seeing and blasted the players for their shambolic performance.

United lost 6-1 to Spurs and although they were down to 10 men, it was hardly an excuse for some of the errors made.

Evra previously went viral for his video on the lack of transfers and the lack of football people at the club but this time around his focus was on who was on the pitch.

While it’s easy to point fingers at everything else right now, the performances from the players themselves was equally at fault as anything else would be and there are no excuses.

🗣"No one, no one deserves to be playing for this team right now"@Evra is not happy with Manchester United's performance in that first half pic.twitter.com/UJQy22EHn8 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 4, 2020

Hopefully, this match is an isolated incident and everyone can move on quickly because there’s still a long way to go in the season.

Unfortunately, Manchester United started the campaign poorly and that adds more pressure and frustration with the result.

It also doesn’t help how shambolic the club have been in the transfer market this window, even if they secure their targets before the deadline is up.

All around changes may not be the answer and everyone involved in the club will have to take a long, hard look at themselves.

This summer’s transfer window has been one of the strangest in living memory. So cast your mind back to less stressful days and test your knowledge of past United arrivals and departures in our quiz below.