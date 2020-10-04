Player ratings: Manchester United 1-6 Tottenham Hotspur – dark day for United

Here are our player ratings for United’s Premier League match against Spurs.

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David de Gea 1 – No glaring howlers but let five more in, some between his legs, give Henderson a chance now because De Gea has now let in 11 in three games and that doesn’t flatter him.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 1 – Looked world class last season, looks dreadful right now.

Eric Bailly 1 – Threw himself about and made some great stops, but also made some basic errors that contributed to the defeat.

Harry Maguire 1 – It doesn’t matter who his partner is, Harry is a dreadful defender and a dreadful captain right now. Something needs to change.

Luke Shaw 1 – Was fouled for the second goal, but went down too easily. Bring on Alex Telles.

Nemanja Matic 3 – Did not protect this defence well enough, although to be fair, who could?

Paul Pogba 5 – The sad thing is Pogba started quite brightly and confidently.

Mason Greenwood 6 – Did nothing of note.

Bruno Fernandes 7 – Did well enough, some good through balls and took his penalty well.

Marcus Rashford 6 – Tried hard.

Anthony Martial 5 – A great run for the pen and looked lively. Unfortunate for the sending off, but shouldn’t have given the referee any decision to make.

Substitutes

Fred 4 – Dreadful passing from the Brazilian.

Scott McTominay 7 – Did not have too much influence on the game although looked lively.

Donny van de Beek 6 – Difficult to make an impact.