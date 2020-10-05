Alex Telles joins Man United on four year deal

Alex Telles is now a Manchester United player.

The club has made an official announcement after transfer guru Fabrizio Romano confirmed this afternoon via Twitter that Telles has passed his medical and signed a four year contract with the option of a fifth year.

The club tweeted ‘Signed, sealed, delivered. Welcome to Man United, Alex Telles’ at around 6pm this evening.

The £15 million deal to bring the Brazilian to Old Trafford represents an excellent piece of business.

The 27-year-old has a market value of more than double that amount and he has been one of the top players in the Portuguese League over the last four years.

Alex Telles is a new Manchester United player. Contract signed until June 2024 + option until June 2025 and announcement on next few hours. 🔴 #MUFC #ManUnited #DeadlineDay — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 5, 2020

Telles joined Porto from Turkish side Galatasaray in 2016. In his first season at the Dragão, he provided 10 assists and scored one goal in 45 games.

In 2017/18, the left back contributed 20 assists and four goals in 45 appearances.

2018/19 was a less productive season, but he still managed 13 assists and 6 goals in 53 outings and in 2019/20, he notched 12 assists and 13 goals in 49 matches.

Telles already has two goals and two assists in three games for Porto this season.

The swashbuckling full-back is reminiscent of Gabriel Heinze, but he has an extra dimension to the Argentinian in that he is able to provide those goals and assists as well.

He is also an adept penalty taker.

His arrival will put huge pressure on Luke Shaw, who now finds himself fighting for his place in the side having been voted Player of the Season just one season ago.

