Amad Traoré set to join Manchester United from Atalanta

Manchester United have agreed to buy young right winger Amad Traoré from Atalanta.

The 18-year-old Ivorian is considered an exceptional prospect and in 2019 became the first player born in 2002 to score in the Serie A.

The Red Devils have been trying to sign the young star for some weeks but have been unable to arrange a work permit for him. The player was due to head to Parma on loan until at least January but that deal has now fallen through.

Transfer expert Gianluca di Marzio tweeted this morning ‘Diallo Traore is going to Man United from Atalanta’.

Another transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, has confirmed the deal.

‘Amad Traoré will join Manchester United on next January, here we go!,’ Romano said.

‘Deal agreed right now with Atalanta but the young talent [born in 2002] will arrive on 2021 because of work permit and passport timing.’

‘Man United will pay €30m + add ons for him!’

Romano also tweeted:

‘Traoré is one of the top young talents here in Italy. Atalanta have the best Academy so far.

‘Papu Gomez told about him: “He’s a future star, trust me. During our trainings he seems like Messi! You can’t stop him”. He played 25 minutes in Serie A and scored one goal.’

Whether the young star will be able to hit the ground running in the Premier League half way through the season remains to be seen, but the fact that United have invested £27.7 million on a player with just three short Serie A substitute appearances behind him suggests that they, too, believe they have found the next Messi.

