Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele will not join Man United

Manchester United’s search for a right winger continues as it has been reported that Ousmane Dembele is to stay at FC Barcelona.

Dembele was widely reported to have been lined up as an alternative to Jadon Sancho, United’s top target, with Barcelona apparently keen to sell.

The Frenchman was understood to be reluctant to leave Barcelona initially and had already rejected loan moves from Liverpool and Juventus, but United’s persistence and a plea from Paul Pogba led reporters to believe that he had been persuaded to make the move.

Negotiations were complicated by the fact that Barcelona wanted to sell the 23-year-old whereas United, with concerns over his injury record, preferred a loan deal.

However, leading French journalist Mohamed Bouhafsi has tweeted this morning that the decision has been made for Dembele to stay at the Camp Nou, saying ‘Dembele will stay at Barcelona. He stay focus on his season in Barcelona. No transfer to Man United for him.’

Other Sancho alternatives linked with United, such as Ferran Torres, Federico Chiesa and Diogo Jota, have already moved to other clubs, leaving Sevilla’s Lucas Ocampos, Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman and Bournemouth’s David Brooks as the only possible alternatives at this stage, although none of these look likely.

With just a few hours to go until the transfer window closes, therefore, it now appears that United’s negotiators are set to end the summer without strengthening the one area that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer identified as his top priority.

